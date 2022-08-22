Woodward Dream Cruise finished its 27th year this weekend: Catch all the highlights here

The Detroit News

In its 27th year, the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise attracted thousands of car enthusiasts from around the world to see the Motor City hold up its reputation.

Some 40,000 cars from yesteryear meandered along Woodward from Ferndale to Pontiac on Saturday and the excitement could be felt all last week.

The Detroit News has rounded up all our coverage from the weekend.

Check out the highlights below:

Get caught up:

The Woodward Dream Cruise is back: 'This is what Detroit is known for'

Top moments at the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise

Top 5 cool cars seen at the Dream Cruise

Top 5 head-turning sights at the 2022 Dream Cruise

Woodward Dream Cruise: A 62-year love affair with a '60 Chevy

Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise

At the Woodward Dream Show, the Deuces are wild

Class of '96: The new Dream Cruise classics

Videos

Jay Leno stopped by this year's Dream Cruise:

What is it about the Dream Cruise? Participants tell us:

Check out the photos