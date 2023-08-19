Dream Cruise 2023: Classic cars and their fans take over Woodward

Under clear blue skies, classic car lovers are living the dream on Woodward, with the 28th annual Dream Cruise in full swing Saturday from Ferndale to Pontiac.

Here are some of the sights (and sounds) from Metro Detroit's yearly celebration of car culture, Motown muscle and the region's rich automotive heritage.

Catering to car lovers

Pasteiner’s has been a Cruise tradition since before the annual Woodward Dream Cruise became an official event nearly 30 years ago.

Opened in 1987 by Steve Pasteiner, the Birmingham hobby shop has been a favorite of motorheads ever since, and it is a regular stop on the cars ‘n’ coffee circuit every Saturday morning throughout the summer. For the Dream Cruise, the store steps it up a notch with an official Cruise T-shirt and catered hot dogs and other eats for the passing crowd. Its parking lot, of course, is packed on this Dream Cruise Saturday with toys from Dodge Vipers to old Model A Fords to Pastenier’s own creations like the Nomad and Helldorado.

More:VIDEO: Jay Leno cruises to Woodward to get his 'Last Call' Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

“The Cruise has really evolved over the decades as it’s become more famous,” said Pasteiner, who is also president of Advanced Automotive Technologies and a regular judge of auto concours. “Now it’s much more international in terms of the variety of cars — and the people. I had a couple of customers come in here wearing cowboy hats and jeans — and they were French! Didn’t speak a word of English. The Cruise now attracts people from everywhere.”

Celebrities, too.

Comedian and talk show host Jay Leno popped into Pastenier’s Saturday morning to look around, as has Detroit native and comedian Tim Allen in the past. “But it’s the auto executives who are the true celebrities in my mind,” said Pasteiner. “Like Mark Reuss, Jim Farley, Bob Lutz — they come in and we just talk cars.”

Celebrity aside, Pastenier said the Cruise is special because you can talk with anyone about cars on Woodward, bond with them, and the next thing you know you’re best friends.

“It’s different than, say, a Pebble Beach concours (that took place this week in California),” he said. “People work on their own cars and bring them to the Cruise — at Pebble, the owners have someone else do that for them.”

Chevy meets half-Chevy

Ronald Page, 75, of Oak Park, Illinois, drove his 1960 Chevrolet Impala, a gleaming white convertible with warm red accents, to Metro Detroit for the Cruise.

The ride takes more than five hours, but it’s worth it to Page, who was waiting patiently to get a picture of an upside down van riding down Woodward.

He’s made the trek every year the cruise has been on since 2015. He does it for the people, the car camaraderie and the festivities.

“I mean, I meet so many different people from different walks of life,” he said.

This year, one of those people was Ted Zulkowski, 52, of Roseville, who parked his “Forvette” in front of Page’s classic.

The “Forvette” is half of a 2001 Chevrolet Corvette topped with a 1931 Ford Model A truck. Zulkowski and his father-in-law built the truck/car over a two-year period, even giving it air conditioning while also ensuring it had the horn and front pheasant ornament like the Model A.

The two had the Corvette and then found the truck in a field “and wanted to … bring it back to life,” Zulkowski said. “So we grabbed the tractor and pulled it out of the field and there's where we started.”

hpayne@detroitnews.com

khall@detroitnews.com