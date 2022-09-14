Detroit News high school football picks, Week 4

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 4 of the Michigan high school football season.

Detroit King at Detroit Cass Tech

Goricki: King

Beard: King

Goodwill: King

Yuhas: King

Detroit Voyageur at Detroit Leadership

Goricki: Voyageur

Beard: Leadership

Goodwill: Voyageur

Yuhas: Voyageur

North Branch at Almont

Goricki: Almont

Beard: North Branch

Goodwill: Almont

Yuhas: Almont

Riverview at Flat Rock

Goricki: Riverview

Beard: Riverview

Goodwill: Riverview

Yuhas: Riverview

Trenton at Gibraltar Carlson

Goricki: Carlson

Beard: Carlson

Goodwill: Carlson

Yuhas: Carlson

Northville at Canton

Goricki: Canton

Beard: Canton

Goodwill: Northville

Yuhas: Northville

Novi at Brighton

Goricki: Brighton

Beard: Brighton

Goodwill: Brighton

Yuhas: Brighton

New Balt. Anchor Bay at Cl. Twp. Chippewa Valley

Goricki: Chippewa Valley

Beard: Chippewa Valley

Goodwill: Chippewa Valley

Yuhas: Chippewa Valley

Clarkston at West Bloomfield

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Goodwill: West Bloomfield

Yuhas: West Bloomfield

Rochester Adams at Lake Orion

Goricki: Adams

Beard: Adams

Goodwill: Adams

Yuhas: Adams

South Lyon East at Walled Lake Western

Goricki: Western

Beard: Western

Goodwill: Western

Yuhas: Western

Saline at Monroe

Goricki: Saline

Beard: Saline

Goodwill: Saline (best bet)

Yuhas: Saline

Birmingham Brother Rice at Warren De La Salle

Goricki: De La Salle

Beard: De La Salle (best bet)

Goodwill: De La Salle

Yuhas: De La Salle

Detroit Catholic Central at Detroit U-D Jesuit

Goricki: C.C. (best bet)

Beard: C.C.

Goodwill: U-D Jesuit

Yuhas: C.C. (best bet)

South Lyon at Detroit Country Day

Goricki: South Lyon

Beard: Country Day

Goodwill: South Lyon

Yuhas: Country Day

Records

Goricki: 12-3 last week, 30-15 overall, 3-0 best bets

Beard: 10-5 last week, 27-18 overall, 3-0 best bets

Goodwill: 9-6 last week, 29-16 overall, 3-0 best bets

Yuhas: 10-5 last week, 32-13 overall, 3-0 best bets