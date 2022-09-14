Detroit News high school football picks, Week 4
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 4 of the Michigan high school football season.
Detroit King at Detroit Cass Tech
Goricki: King
Beard: King
Goodwill: King
Yuhas: King
Detroit Voyageur at Detroit Leadership
Goricki: Voyageur
Beard: Leadership
Goodwill: Voyageur
Yuhas: Voyageur
North Branch at Almont
Goricki: Almont
Beard: North Branch
Goodwill: Almont
Yuhas: Almont
Riverview at Flat Rock
Goricki: Riverview
Beard: Riverview
Goodwill: Riverview
Yuhas: Riverview
Trenton at Gibraltar Carlson
Goricki: Carlson
Beard: Carlson
Goodwill: Carlson
Yuhas: Carlson
Northville at Canton
Goricki: Canton
Beard: Canton
Goodwill: Northville
Yuhas: Northville
Novi at Brighton
Goricki: Brighton
Beard: Brighton
Goodwill: Brighton
Yuhas: Brighton
New Balt. Anchor Bay at Cl. Twp. Chippewa Valley
Goricki: Chippewa Valley
Beard: Chippewa Valley
Goodwill: Chippewa Valley
Yuhas: Chippewa Valley
Clarkston at West Bloomfield
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Goodwill: West Bloomfield
Yuhas: West Bloomfield
Rochester Adams at Lake Orion
Goricki: Adams
Beard: Adams
Goodwill: Adams
Yuhas: Adams
South Lyon East at Walled Lake Western
Goricki: Western
Beard: Western
Goodwill: Western
Yuhas: Western
Saline at Monroe
Goricki: Saline
Beard: Saline
Goodwill: Saline (best bet)
Yuhas: Saline
Birmingham Brother Rice at Warren De La Salle
Goricki: De La Salle
Beard: De La Salle (best bet)
Goodwill: De La Salle
Yuhas: De La Salle
Detroit Catholic Central at Detroit U-D Jesuit
Goricki: C.C. (best bet)
Beard: C.C.
Goodwill: U-D Jesuit
Yuhas: C.C. (best bet)
South Lyon at Detroit Country Day
Goricki: South Lyon
Beard: Country Day
Goodwill: South Lyon
Yuhas: Country Day
Records
Goricki: 12-3 last week, 30-15 overall, 3-0 best bets
Beard: 10-5 last week, 27-18 overall, 3-0 best bets
Goodwill: 9-6 last week, 29-16 overall, 3-0 best bets
Yuhas: 10-5 last week, 32-13 overall, 3-0 best bets