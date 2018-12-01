Detroit News columnist Daniel Howes (Photo: Detroit News file)

Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics – and what it all means. This week, Howes says General Motors Co.’s blockbuster restructuring is delivering a sobering lesson to President Donald Trump and his supporters in the industrial Midwest: he, alone, can’t command the auto industry in the way he promised on the campaign trail. Trade and tariff policies have consequences, and so does the automaker’s legacy of too many plants with too much capacity.

