Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics – and what it all means. This week, Howes says there is opportunity in the slow-rolling reckoning targeting auto plants. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is answering General Motors Co.’s restructuring with a move all its own: the maker of the Grand Cherokee is preparing to revive an abandoned engine plant in Detroit to boost production of the iconic Jeep.

