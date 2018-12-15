Daniel Howes' Weekend Essay: On petty political power plays (Photo: Detroit News illustration)

Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics – and what it all means. This week, Howes says Republican lawmakers in Michigan and neighboring Wisconsin are using the lame-duck legislature to settle political scores and distort the will of the voters, presumably under the assumption the public’ll forget the strong-arming next time they vote. Don’t bet on it. Politics today isn’t the art of persuasion. It’s an exercise of naked power – until they don’t have all of it anymore.

