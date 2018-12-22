Daniel Howe's Weekend Essay (Photo: Detroit News)

Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics – and what it all means. This week, Howes says the legacy of Gov. Rick Snyder is mixed. The state is more fiscally disciplined. Its business-tax climate is one of the most competitive in the country. Its unemployment rate is plumbing historic lows. But Snyder can’t deny that educational attainment among Michigan’s public-school students is worse today than eight years ago. Or that Michigan’s roads are an embarrassment. Is he leaving office with Michigan in better shape than he found it? Yes, by some measures – but not by others, starting with the Flint Water Crisis.

