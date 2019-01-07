Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics – and what it all means. This week, Howes says the new year is shaping up to the most tumultuous one for Detroit’s three automakers since two of them emerged from bankruptcy a decade ago. Expect confrontation and change as the industry’s greatest transformation since Henry Ford’s moving assembly line clashes with the industry’s paternalistic tradition and an implied obligation to “the people.”
