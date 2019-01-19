Podcast: Daniel Howes on John Engler’s outsing at Michigan State University (Photo: Detroit News)

Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics – and what it all means. This week, Howes says that Republican John Engler’s ouster as interim president at Michigan State University shows how partisan politics can course through university board rooms – especially when turbo-charged by the former governor’s own words. Last week, Engler told The Detroit News editorial board that victims of serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar were “enjoying” being in the spotlight, stunning for an ol’ pol exceeding the limits of his acumen.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/columnists/daniel-howes/2019/01/19/podcast-daniel-howes-john-engler-ousting-michigan-state-university/2620792002/