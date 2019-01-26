Podcast: Howes on Washington morass
Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics – and what it all means. This week, Howes says dysfunction in Washington is weighing on the global auto industry, complicating investment strategies, delaying jobs-creating decisions and slowing growth. Uncertainty looms, confirming the honeymoon between Detroit and the White House is over.
