Podcast: Daniel Howes on Michigan's Foxconn miss
Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics – and what it all means. This week, Howes says Michigan missing out on Foxconn Technology Group’s $10 billion investment is turning out to be a good thing. The Taiwan-based contract manufacturer is reversing plans to create thousands of blue-collar manufacturing jobs near Milwaukee – a deal touted by President Donald Trump nearly two years ago at the White House and, of course, on Twitter.
