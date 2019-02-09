Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics – and what it all means. This week, Howes says a new paradigm is running the auto company half-jokingly referred to as "Generous Motors." It's this: Responsible stewardship of the American taxpayers' investment 10 years on means reckoning with reality and managing for the future … not nursing nostalgia for the ol' Motor City. This is a transition alright. And it’s a brutal one at that.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/columnists/daniel-howes/2019/02/09/podcast-howes-new-generous-motors/2818766002/