Podcast: Howes on new 'Generous Motors'
Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics – and what it all means. This week, Howes says a new paradigm is running the auto company half-jokingly referred to as "Generous Motors." It's this: Responsible stewardship of the American taxpayers' investment 10 years on means reckoning with reality and managing for the future … not nursing nostalgia for the ol' Motor City. This is a transition alright. And it’s a brutal one at that.
