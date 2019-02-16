Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics – and what it all means. This week, Howes says Detroit’s auto industry has lost the best friend in Washington it probably ever had. Congressman John Dingell served in the House of Representatives for 60 years, the longest tenure in American history. He died at 92, but he never forgot where he came from, who his people were, or what industry defined his corner of the country. A friend of Detroit’s automakers, their union members? You bet, and left-wing members of his own Democratic party hated him for it.

