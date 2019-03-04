Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics – and what it all means. This week, Howes says Fiat Chrysler’s plans to invest $4.5 billion and create 6,500 tax-paying jobs to build a new Jeep plant in Detroit vindicates late-CEO Sergio Marchionne’s call three years ago to abandon small cars in the United States and weight the lineup more heavily to trucks and SUVs. A company controlled by Italians and run by a Briton insists that authentic Jeeps come from the industrial Midwest. It’s hard to overstate the reality and symbolism here: Detroit just landed a prize like it hasn’t in a long time.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/columnists/daniel-howes/2019/03/04/podcast-howes-detroits-jeep-plant/3060187002/