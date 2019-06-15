Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics – and what it all means. This week, Howes says the year-end closure of Marygrove College after 92 years in Detroit doesn’t mean the end of education on its Gothic campus. No, two years of planning now ensure the 53-acre site will once again educate Detroiters, as “The School @ Marygrove” enrolls 120 ninth graders this fall and the University of Michigan launches a teacher residency program patterned after U.S. medical schools. The upshot: Marygrove the place is getting a second act, even as the financial rescue of the school itself failed.

