Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics – and what it all means. This week, Howes says that not since two Detroit automakers emerged from bankruptcy a decade ago has the hometown industry faced as much uncertainty as they do now in President Donald Trump's Washington. Chaos on tariffs and trade, emissions standards and self-driving vehicle legislation, conjures an F-word that hasn’t been used much in recent years to describe the revived industry. And that word is “fragile.”

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/columnists/daniel-howes/2019/06/22/podcast-howes-automakers-and-uncertainty-washington/1525905001/