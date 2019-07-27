Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics – and what it all means. This week, Howes says, the Democrats vying to replace President Donald Trump might want to get a little savvier about the real economic issues facing the electorally vital industrial Midwest. Around here, so many of the issues that matter to everyday folks can be expressed in a four-letter word: jobs. Love him or hate him, Trump turned blue real estate red because he spoke to the frustration, dislocation and plant closings driving anxieties higher in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. And 2020 is shaping up to deliver more of the same.

