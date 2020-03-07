With former President Gary Jones, left, prepared to plead guilty to federal criminal charges, the United Auto Workers appears to be sliding towards federal oversight. (Photo: AP, Detroit News)

Detroit News Columnist Daniel Howes and Michigan Radio are partners in weekly essays examining what's hot in Michigan business and politics — and what it all means. This week, Howes says criminal charges against Gary Jones, a former president of the United Auto Workers, means the disgraced union boss could be the same guy who helps build the case for a federal takeover of the union. This is no theoretical threat. U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider says a government takeover of the union remains under consideration, and he points to the International Brotherhood of Teamsters’ decades-long experience as a potential model to emulate.

► Previous podcasts: Hear more from Daniel Howes' Weekend Essay

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/columnists/daniel-howes/2020/03/07/howes-says-uaw-sliding-federal-control/4978062002/