26 Metro Detroit Burger Kings close permanently on Saturday

Twenty-six Metro Detroit Burger Kings were to close permanently on Saturday after a franchise company and the corporation failed to reach an agreement on restaurant operations and royalties, resulting in the layoffs of 424 employees.

The impending closure was announced in a letter from EYM King of Michigan LLC, a Texas-based company that operated a Burger King franchise in Michigan, to state officials in March.

The company cited "unforeseen business circumstances and not being able to reach a resolution with Burger King Corporation" as its reason for ceasing all operations in Michigan, the March 22 letter said.

Burger King Corp., a Florida-based limited liability company, filed a complaint against the franchise company in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida Miami Division earlier in March.

The corporation licenses Burger King trademarks and symbols to franchises and requires that they operate in accordance with the corporation's specifications and procedures for quality, service, cleanliness and training, according to the filing.

Agreements require Burger King franchises to pay the corporation a royalty of a certain percentage of weekly gross sales and an amount equal to a certain percentage of monthly gross sales in return for advertising, promotion and public relations.

The franchise was notified that they had defaulted on their obligations in February by failing to pay amounts when due for royalties, advertising and other charges and the franchise agreement was terminated on March 3, according to the filing.

Fourteen Burger King restaurants were mentioned in the initial filing. Burger King claims that the franchise restaurants continued to display Burger King symbols and operate as if they were authorized Burger King restaurants. The company says this likely deceived customers.

"Defendants have not tendered to BKC (Burger King Corporation) or removed all BURGER KING® signs, logos, menu boards, posters, translights, uniforms, plates, cups, tray liners, and other items bearing the BKC Marks, name, symbols, or slogans, or which are otherwise identified with BURGER KING® restaurants and are located at the Restaurants," the filing said.

Burger King Corp. demanded that its attorney's fees and costs be paid by the defendants and asked for all profits derived from the Burger King trademark after the breach of contract, as well as money damages plus three times the damages the corporation sustained, according to the March filing. They also asked for punitive damages because they claim the defendant's actions were willful in nature.

Burger King Corp. also asked for an injunction prohibiting the defendants from operating a quick-service hamburger restaurant within two miles of the previous Burger King locations for one year. They demanded that the defendants recall any materials with Burger King marks and deliver them to the company.

It appeared that settlement talks were underway when a Florida District Court Judge ordered the case closed on March 23, one day after EYM King informed the state of Michigan about the restaurant closures. The defendants had requested more time to respond to Burger King Corp.'s complaint due to, "ongoing good faith settlement negotiations," according to court documents closing the case.

Burger Kings closing

∗Dearborn Heights: 20401 W. Warren

∗Detroit: 2155 Gratiot, 9871 Livernois, 8201 Woodward, 18021 Kelly, 20200 Grand River, 13600 W. McNichols, 15500 W. Seven Mile, 20240 Plymouth, 12661 Mack, 9239 Gratiot, 17440 E. Warren, 16245 Livernois

∗Ecorse: 3863 W. Jefferson

∗Ferndale: 10336 W. Eight Mile

∗Flint: 3625 South Dort, 3801 Clio

∗Highland Park: 13324 Woodward

∗Livonia: 28203 Plymouth, 34835 Plymouth

∗Southfield: 23660 Telegraph, 30711 Southfield

∗Royal Oak: 31456 Woodward

∗Walled Lake: 1113 E. West Maple

∗Warren: 2411 E. Eight Mile

∗Whitmore Lake: 9774 E. M36

hmackay@detroitnews.com