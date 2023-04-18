DTE Energy's Meridian Wind Park now operating in central Michigan

DTE Energy announced Tuesday it has started operating a new 77-turbine wind park in central Michigan.

The park, Meridian Wind, can produce 225 megawatts, enough to power more than 78,000 homes. It is located in Midland and Saginaw counties and is now operational, DTE said in a press release Tuesday.

DTE owns the project and leased land for the park from area farmers. The company oversaw permitting and construction and will handle its operations and maintenance, spokesperson Cindy Hecht said in an email.

DTE said Meridian Wind is Michigan's largest wind park. With the park online, DTE has 20 in its portfolio and 33 solar parks. The company plans to add 1,000 megawatts of renewable energy each year starting in 2025.

"We know this is the right thing to do for our customers, our company and our communities," said Brian Calka, DTE vice president of renewable energy sales and project development. "In addition to bringing even more clean energy to the grid and supporting Michigan's overall decarbonization goals, these projects help strengthen our economy by creating and sustaining jobs and by bringing millions of dollars in additional tax revenue to the communities that host this infrastructure."

Michigan utility companies may have to accelerate their transition to carbon-free energy since Michigan Senate Democrats announced a package of bills that call for zero-carbon energy production, which includes renewable sources and nuclear power, by 2035. The bills align with the goals Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration laid out last year in the MI Healthy Climate Plan.

DTE has previously set a goal of making its electricity and gas services carbon-neutral by 2050. It purchases carbon credits from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The company also is moving to cap prices paid to customers who install rooftop solar panels or other distributed generation renewable energy systems after this year.

Meanwhile, environmental and energy advocates are pushing state lawmakers to adopt community solar programs that would allow groups of residents to build and own their own shares of solar projects and connect them to the grid.

