Backpacker’s Pantry Blueberry Peach Crisp recalled

The Detroit News

Michigan and federal officials are warning residents about a national recall of the Backpacker’s Pantry Blueberry Peach Crisp.

Colorado-based American Outdoor Products announced Tuesday it is voluntarily recalling 4.6 ounce packages of the product "because the ingredient statement declares 'Almonds' but the 'Contains' statement did not," according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration website.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product."

One illness has been reported in connection with the issue, according to the administration.

The item was distributed nationwide in retail stores and through online orders, the FDA said. The UPC number is 048143026143.

State food inspectors are expected to conduct recall audit checks during routine inspections or as directed, the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development said Thursday.

Those who bought the affected product and have a sensitivity to almonds should not eat it and contact American Outdoor Products for product replacement or credit, the FDA said.

Consumers can contact the company at 1-800-641-0500 or info@backpackerspantry.com.