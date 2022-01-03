Omicron plays havoc with return-to-office plans

Jaimie Ding, Russ Mitchell

Los Angeles Times

If you’ve been working from home for going on two years, and your spouse bought you some new pants because your company was planning to reopen its offices in January or February — well, you’ll probably have to stand up to show them off on Zoom.

The fast-spreading, highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus isn’t just making people sick — it’s gumming up the plans of many companies that had hoped to reopen their offices for hybrid or full-time in-person work early in 2022.