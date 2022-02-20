How supply chain issues are crushing hotels – and your stay

Sally French

NerdWallet

For many, supply chain issues mean something like the grocery store is out of oat milk, so you’re stuck with soy instead. For hotels – an industry already hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic – supply chain issues are causing even bigger problems.

Vimal Patel knows this all too well. Patel is CEO of QHotels Management, which operates franchises of hotel brands, including some Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn and Best Western properties. Lately, he’s scrambling to find towels, shampoos, notepads and other supplies his hotels run through (and run out of) due to supply chain problems.