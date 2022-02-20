Watch for debt collectors, scams on social

By LAUREN SCHWAHN

NerdWallet

Social media is where you watch cooking videos, gaze at photos of dreamy travel destinations and doomscroll through endless news headlines. Now, sites like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter could also be where debt collectors slide into your DMs.

In late 2021, rule changes under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act went into effect that specify how third-party debt collectors can communicate through social media, email and texts.