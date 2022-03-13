Millennial Money: Ready to spend like a college graduate?

By COLIN BERESFORD

NerdWallet

In just a couple of months, a new cohort of college graduates will leave behind their careers as students and start new ones as entry-level workers. And for many –– regardless of age –– that change brings a whole new financial landscape to navigate.

Gabby DelMonaco, a financial planning assistant in Silver Spring, Maryland, is set to graduate from college this spring. She began budgeting and covering her own living costs when she started college and feels financially prepared to leave school. But she's not sure her classmates are all in the same position.