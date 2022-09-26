Average Michigan gas price rises 13 cents

Michigan's gas prices are surging toward $4 a gallon again after falling for the last three months, says AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Prices are up 13 cents from a week ago, bringing the cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Great Lake State to an average of $3.94 on Sunday. That compares with $3.81 on Sept. 18. It's also up seven cents from the same time last month and a 70-cent jump from last year.

"Michigan motorists are paying more at the pump this week, with some metro areas seeing prices above $4 a gallon," Adrienne Woodland, an auto club spokeswoman, said in a statement Monday.

In Metro Detroit, the average cost of a gallon of gasoline is $4, an increase of about 9 cents from last week’s average and 72 cents more than this same time last year. AAA bases its data on a survey of 4,200 gas stations in Michigan and about 130,000 from across the country.

AAA said fluctuating oil prices and tight supply due to maintenance work at West Coast and Midwest refineries are to blame for the increase, which ended 98 consecutive days of falling gas prices.

Overall, motorists are paying an average of $59 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, about $8 higher than last year's highest price, which was recorded in November, according to the company.

Michigan's record high for a gallon of gas is $5.22 and Detroit's is $5.31, both set in June.

