Average Michigan gas price up 19 cents a gallon over last week

The Detroit News

Michigan's gas prices continue to rise with the average price of a gallon for regular unleaded jumping 19 cents Sunday from last week to $4.36, according to AAA.

AAA blames the surge on increased demand across the country, higher oil prices, and tightening gasoline supply.

"Rising crude oil prices coupled with tightening supply due to refinery issues continue to put upward pressure on pump prices," Adrienne Woodland, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman, said in a statement. "If demand declines, it could possibly slow down the price increases that Michigan motorists have seen for the past few weeks."

AAA said inventory is being pinched by issues at refineries on the West Coast and in the Midwest. Ongoing maintenance at six refineries on the West Coast is severely limiting that region’s supply while last month's deadly fire at a Toledo refinery has constricted supply in the Midwest.

And it's reported the Toledo refinery may be down until December while the fire's cause is investigated.

Metro Detroit’s average price Sunday was $4.29 per gallon, about 9 cents more than last week’s average and $1.00 more than this same time last year. The state's average gas price is also 50 cents higher than last month and $1.03 more than last year.

A full 15-gallon tank will cost Michigan motorists about $65, up $14 from 2021's highest price last November, according to AAA.