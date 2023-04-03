Michigan gas prices up 14 cents a gallon from last week, AAA says

Michigan gas prices are up 14 cents from last week to an average of $3.52 per gallon for regular unleaded, according to AAA on Monday.

The car insurer attributed the rising prices to increased demand and tighter supply. It also said consumers could see gas prices climb even more.

"The month of April has ushered in higher gas prices for Michigan drivers," Adrienne Woodland, a spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group, said in a statement. "If demand continues to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit."

The state's average price of regular unleaded gasoline is also 21 cents more than the same time last month but 54 cents less than this time last year.

Nationally, a gallon of regular unleaded gas costs an average of $3.51. The price is about 7 cents more than a week ago but 69 cents cheaper than last year.

AAA said Michigan motorists are paying about $52 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, which is about $26 lower than the highest gas price in 2022, reached last June.

In Metro Detroit, the average daily price per gallon is up to $3.49 per gallon, about 6 cents more than last week but 62 cents less than this same time last year.

According to AAA, the most expensive gas can be found in Benton Harbor at $3.59 per gallon, Jackson at $3.57 per gallon and Saginaw at $3.55 a gallon. The cheapest is in Metro Detroit at $3.49 per gallon, Traverse City at $3.52 per gallon and Flint at $3.52.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez