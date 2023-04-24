Michigan gas prices down 9 cents from last week, AAA says

The Detroit News

Michigan gas prices fell nine cents from last week to an average of $3.62 per gallon for regular unleaded, according to AAA.

The car insurer attributed the drop to decreased demand and an increase in supply.

"After a spike in prices, Michigan motorists are seeing some slight relief at the pump," Adrienne Woodland, a AAA spokeswoman, said in a statement. "Lower demand, alongside growth in stocks is finally helping to push gas prices lower."

She said the demand for gasoline is down to 8.5 million barrels per day from about 8.9 million barrels per day, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. At the same time, the nation's gasoline supply rose slightly by 1.3 million barrels of crude oil to 223.5 million barrels.

Michigan motorists are paying about $54 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, which is about $24 lower than the highest gas price in 2022, reached last June, AAA said.

In Metro Detroit, the average daily price per gallon is up to $3.60 per gallon, about 6 cents more than last week and 39 cents less than this same time last year.

The state's average price of regular unleaded gasoline is 21 cents more than this time last month but still 32 cents less than this time last year.

AAA said the most expensive gas can be found in Traverse City at $3.72 per gallon, Marquette at $3.70 per gallon and Lansing at $3.67 a gallon. The cheapest is in Metro Detroit at $3.60 per gallon, Grand Rapids and Flint, both at $3.61.

Nationally, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas costs is flat from last week at $3.61. It's also about 45 cents cheaper than last year.