Michigan gas prices fall 7 cents this week, AAA says

Michigan gas prices continued to fall this week, according to AAA.

The state's average price of regular unleaded gasoline is down seven cents this week from a week ago, the group said.

Last week, the price dropped 10 cents from the week before that.

Michigan's drivers are paying about $3.69 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is six cents less than the same time last month and 14 cents cheaper than this week in 2022, AAA said.

Officials with the insurance company attributed this week's drop in price to fluctuating oil prices. They said initial concerns about Hurricane Idalia disrupting the fuel supply in the southeastern U.S. prompted prices to rise, but some fuel terminals resumed operations after the storm subsided and more are expected to join them.

"Despite busy roadways, Michigan's gas prices continued to decline through Labor Day weekend," Adrienne Woodland, a spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group, said in a statement. "If demand and crude oil prices drop, pump prices could go lower."

Consumers are paying about $55 to fill up a vehicle with a 15-gallon tank, AAA said. That's about $23 less than the highest price in June 2022.

Meanwhile, Metro Detroit's average daily gas price, about $3.75 per gallon, is also down slightly — about four cents — from last week’s average. It's also 23 cents less than the same time last year.

AAA reports the most expensive gas prices are in Marquette at $3.86 per gallon, Traverse City at $3.80, and Ann Arbor at $3.76. The cheapest prices are in Flint, at $3.58, Benton Harbor at $3.59 and Grand Rapids at $3.64.

Nationally, motorists are paying an average of $3.81 per gallon.

