Holtec seeking $300M from Michigan to restart Palisades nuclear plant

Lansing — The Florida-based owner of a shuttered nuclear power plant on the shores of Lake Michigan is asking the State of Michigan for roughly $300 million in taxpayer assistance to help it restart operations at the Palisades Nuclear Generating Station.

Holtec International approached a few regional lawmakers recently about the plan, but a formal request has not yet been made to the state, said Rep. Joey Andrews, a St. Joseph Democrat who represents Covert Township in Van Buren County, where the nuclear plant is located.

"It’s bridge money to help them get from ending the decommissioning process to beginning operating against," Andrews said of the funding request, which was first reported by The Herald-Palladium.

The more than 50-year-old plan was decommissioned by then-owner Entergy Nuclear last year before the company sold the facility to Holtec. The nuclear power plant shut down last May.

Holtec said it was approached by the state last month to restart the plant to address "the need for zero-emission clean energy." Representatives for the energy company presented plans last month to resume operations at the plant to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

On Wednesday, the company said it was hopeful it's discussions with the federal government and state would "produce a winning solution."

"As we work with the Department of Energy through the loan application process, the financial commitment from Michigan and a power purchase agreement are both essential to making a return to operations feasible," said Patrick O'Brien, director of government affairs and communications for Holtec International.

"We appreciate the support we have received from the governor and legislative leaders on both sides of the aisle as they understand the importance of this effort in providing clean and reliable energy generation as well as driving economic development and job creation in Michigan."

State Rep. Angela Witwer, the Delta Township Democrat who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, said she had not yet received a formal request for the funding. The Michigan Economic Development Corp. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last year said she wanted to support the Palisades restart as part of a goal to make Michigan carbon neutral by 2050. Holtec last month said it had spoken with the Whitmer administration about a "potential financial commitment."

The Democratic-led Legislature has given hundreds of millions of dollars in economic development money to electric vehicle battery plants and $200 million for the expansion of a Upper Peninsula paper mill in recent months. But the $300 million inventive request from Holtec would rank among the largest in straight incentive payments the state has given to businesses.

The restart of the Palisades plant would mark the first time an American nuclear plant resumed operations after being decommissioned and, Holtec argues, would provide a stable source of carbon-free energy as Michigan invests massive dollar amounts into the EV industry.

Holtec currently is using a decommissioning trust funded by Consumers Energy customers to pay the salaries of the roughly 220 workers decommissioning the site. But the money is restricted to decommissioning efforts and can't be used to restart a plant, Andrews said.

Andrews would like to see the money awarded to Holtec, noting the boon it would be in terms of jobs and tax revenue for the area. He also said the commitment from Michigan would go a long way to secure ongoing support from the U.S. Department of Energy, from which Holtec is also asking for aid.

Andrews said the funding would only be used for workforce, maintenance or capital expenditures, not debt payments or executive salaries.

"This is one of those projects where the investment is going to be paid back many times over," he said.

The reopening has met opposition from anti-nuclear groups worried about the challenges of reversing decommissioning.

