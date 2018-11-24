This 13,277-square-foot Grosse Pointe Shores home lists for $8.2 million and features ancient granite floors and frontage on Lake St. Clair. Jeffrey Llaneza, of Capital Real Estate Group LLC, said the house has Jerusalem limestone flooring imported from Israel. The limestone was all taken from the same location in a quarry at the same time, so all of the color tones match, he said. "It's carbon-dated to anywhere between 2,500 to 5,000 years-old," Llaneza said. "And it has fossilization inside the tile, which you can actually see. It's simply amazing." The house is being sold completely furnished. (Photo: Realcomp)

The crest of luxury living on Lake St. Clair can be found at a 13,277-square-foot home featuring floors made of granite that may date back to the time of Stonehenge.

Jeffrey Llaneza, of Capital Real Estate Group LLC, said the house has Jerusalem limestone flooring imported from Israel. The limestone was all taken from the same location in a quarry at the same time, so all of the color tones match, he said.

"It's carbon-dated to anywhere between 2,500 to 5,000 years-old," Llaneza said. "And it has fossilization inside the tile, which you can actually see. It's simply amazing."

And for the asking price of $8.2 million, the buyer will find they won't have to move in any furniture. The house is being sold with furnishings.

Llaneza said the home's owner has another house in Florida and the designer he used there, Anne Folsom Smith Interior Designs, was behind the Grosse Pointe Shores houses' accoutrements.

For instance, the company designed the home's 18-seat dining room.

"There are many things in the house that were custom-made for this home," Llaneza said. "And they're going to stay if a buyer would like them to."

He said it could take all day to list all of the house's great features.

"There's just so many things," he said. "The homeowner did not spare any expense when he built this home."

In addition to its view of the lake, the two-story house features a custom-made slate roof, an exterior made of Indiana limestone and heated floors.

It also has four bedrooms and eight bathrooms, a theater, a gym and a spa.

The house also has a laundry room on each floor and five limestone fireplaces inside, one outside, as well as a pool and an attached four-car garage with a heated floor.

There's also a little piece of history that goes along with the house, he said.

The original owners of the home were friends with the Edsel Ford family. The Fords built a wooden structure on their estate to host a 16th birthday party for Edsel Ford's daughter, Llaneza said. After the party, the family planned to dismantle the building.

"The owners were wealthy, but frugal and asked the Ford family if they could have it," he said. "So it was wheeled down from the Ford estate through some backyards to this property."

The building was preserved and redone in limestone and still sits on the home's three-acre lot, he said.

See the listing here.

