The second priciest listing in northwest Michigan's Emmet County is a Bay Harbor home with 130-feet of waterfront out the front door and the back.

In a gated community between Bay Harbor Lake and Lake Michigan, it's tagged at $9.45 million and is off U.S. Route 31 between Charlevoix and Petoskey.

Chris Etienne, associate broker with Harbor Sotheby’s International Realty, sums it up as elegance, luxury and sophistication.

The two-story home, originally built in 2000, has 9,706 square feet. The waterfront is enough to park your 120-foot yacht at the nearby private dock.

MI Dream Home: $9.45M Petoskey home surrounded by water
This $9.45 million, two-story Petoskey home is in a gated community and has 130 feet of frontage on Lake Michigan on one side and 130 feet of frontage on Bay Harbor Lake.
This $9.45 million, two-story Petoskey home is in a gated community and has 130 feet of frontage on Lake Michigan on one side and 130 feet of frontage on Bay Harbor Lake. Photo courtesy Harbor Sotheby’s International Realty
The nearby private dock that can accommodate a 120- foot yacht.
The nearby private dock that can accommodate a 120- foot yacht. Photo courtesy Harbor Sotheby’s International Realty
The 9,706-square-feet home was rebuilt in 2014. It has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, private balconies, a custom kitchen with a separate walk-in pantry.It also has a private master wing, a home theater, an exercise room and a game room on the lower level.
The 9,706-square-feet home was rebuilt in 2014. It has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, private balconies, a custom kitchen with a separate walk-in pantry.It also has a private master wing, a home theater, an exercise room and a game room on the lower level. Photo courtesy Harbor Sotheby’s International Realty
    Rebuilt in 2014, it has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, a private master wing, a home theater, an exercise room and a game room.

    The highest-priced home in Emmet County is across Little Traverse Bay, a Harbor Springs home listed for $10.9 million.

    cramirez@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

