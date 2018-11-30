The $9.45 million, two-story home is in a gated community and has 130 feet of frontage on Lake Michigan on one side and 130 feet of frontage on Bay Harbor Lake. (Photo: Photo courtesy Harbor Sotheby’s International Realty)

The second priciest listing in northwest Michigan's Emmet County is a Bay Harbor home with 130-feet of waterfront out the front door and the back.

In a gated community between Bay Harbor Lake and Lake Michigan, it's tagged at $9.45 million and is off U.S. Route 31 between Charlevoix and Petoskey.

Chris Etienne, associate broker with Harbor Sotheby’s International Realty, sums it up as elegance, luxury and sophistication.

The two-story home, originally built in 2000, has 9,706 square feet. The waterfront is enough to park your 120-foot yacht at the nearby private dock.

Rebuilt in 2014, it has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, a private master wing, a home theater, an exercise room and a game room.

The highest-priced home in Emmet County is across Little Traverse Bay, a Harbor Springs home listed for $10.9 million.

Previous Dream Homes:

Grosse Pointe Shores lakefront

Ex-Czech consulate in Northville

$8.9M deer ranch in Gladwin

An Italian villa in Bloomfield Hills

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2018/11/30/michigan-dream-home-petoskey-lakefront-both-sides-lake-michigan/2151425002/