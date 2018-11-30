MI Dream Home: Waterfront on both sides for $9.45M near Petoskey
The second priciest listing in northwest Michigan's Emmet County is a Bay Harbor home with 130-feet of waterfront out the front door and the back.
In a gated community between Bay Harbor Lake and Lake Michigan, it's tagged at $9.45 million and is off U.S. Route 31 between Charlevoix and Petoskey.
Chris Etienne, associate broker with Harbor Sotheby’s International Realty, sums it up as elegance, luxury and sophistication.
The two-story home, originally built in 2000, has 9,706 square feet. The waterfront is enough to park your 120-foot yacht at the nearby private dock.
Rebuilt in 2014, it has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, a private master wing, a home theater, an exercise room and a game room.
The highest-priced home in Emmet County is across Little Traverse Bay, a Harbor Springs home listed for $10.9 million.
