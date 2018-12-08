Built in 2006, this 7,029-square-foot Colonial-style Birmingham home mixes old-world charm with modern comforts and lists for a cool $4.25 million. It has plenty of features that give it its Old World charm. Among them are: cedar shakes roofing, copper eaves troughs, custom doors, hand-scraped Alder floors, a patio with pergola and a wine cellar. It also has a myriad of modern conveniences, including eight bathrooms, an elevator, home theater, a golf simulator and two laundry rooms. (Photo: Realcomp)

One of Birmingham's priciest houses on the market is a 25 minute walk from downtown, but carries a list price of $4.25 million.

Billed as a mix of Old World charm and modern comfort, the two-story five-bedroom Arlington Street home was built in 2006.

“It’s one of the few houses within walking distance of Birmingham’s shopping district with garages that can house five cars,” said the listing agent, Deby Gannes of Hall & Hunter Realtors in Birmingham. “It has everything.”

The 7,029-square-foot Colonial-style home boasts cedar shakes roofing, copper eaves troughs, custom doors, hand-scraped Alder floors, a patio with pergola and a wine cellar.

It also has eight bathrooms, an elevator, a home gym, home theater, a golf simulator and two laundry rooms, plus a whole-house generator in case of a power outage.

The attached garage has room for three cars, and the guest house studio apartment sits atop a detached two-car garage.

The home was designed by David Lubin of Lubin Associates Inc., which features the home on its corporate website gallery of design.

