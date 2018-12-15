This 8,664-square-foot Kalamazoo dream home boasts 28 acres and its own lake for $3.85 million. (Photo: Jaqua Realtors)

With 37-foot high ceilings and a wide-open floor plan, this two-story contemporary set on a private wooded lake is among the most expensive listings in Kalamazoo County.

The home lists for $3.85 million, sits on 28 acres in Oshtemo Township, just 10 minutes from downtown Kalamazoo.

“It's also a masterpiece of contemporary design and an entertainer's dream,” said JoAnne Potts of Jaqua Realtors. “And the walls of glass in the home make for spectacular views of the lake and surrounding nature.”

Custom-built in 2012, the 8,664-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

It has Michigan oak floors throughout and a gourmet kitchen with adjoining prep kitchen.

The stone, stucco and wood-sided home has two hot tubs and an in-ground swimming pool with a slide on an outdoor patio.

In addition, there’s a four-car attached and heated garage, plus an additional garage that can house two cars.

