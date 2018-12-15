MI Dream Home: $3.85M Kalamazoo property is contemporary 'masterpiece'
With 37-foot high ceilings and a wide-open floor plan, this two-story contemporary set on a private wooded lake is among the most expensive listings in Kalamazoo County.
The home lists for $3.85 million, sits on 28 acres in Oshtemo Township, just 10 minutes from downtown Kalamazoo.
“It's also a masterpiece of contemporary design and an entertainer's dream,” said JoAnne Potts of Jaqua Realtors. “And the walls of glass in the home make for spectacular views of the lake and surrounding nature.”
Custom-built in 2012, the 8,664-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.
It has Michigan oak floors throughout and a gourmet kitchen with adjoining prep kitchen.
The stone, stucco and wood-sided home has two hot tubs and an in-ground swimming pool with a slide on an outdoor patio.
In addition, there’s a four-car attached and heated garage, plus an additional garage that can house two cars.
Previous Dream Homes
- Birmingham home with Old World aura
- $9.45M Petoskey home surrounded by water
- Grosse Pointe Shores lakefront luxury house
- Ex-Czech consulate in Northville lists for $9.9M
- $8.9M deer ranch in Gladwin
- $10.9M Harbor Springs retreat
- Bloomfield Hills Italian villa lists for $10.5M
- Unfinished Grosse Ile mansion lists for $29M
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.section_name: