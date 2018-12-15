MI Dream home: $3.9M Kalamazoo contemporary 'masterpiece'
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The two-story, contemporary-style home is on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours.
The two-story, contemporary-style home is on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
The two-story, contemporary-style home is on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours.
The two-story, contemporary-style home is on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
It’s a slice of wooded paradise with a private lake in western Michigan.
It’s a slice of wooded paradise with a private lake in western Michigan. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
“It's also a masterpiece of contemporary design and an entertainer's dream,” says JoAnne Potts of Jaqua Realtors. “And the walls of glass in the home make for spectacular views of the lake and surrounding nature."
“It's also a masterpiece of contemporary design and an entertainer's dream,” says JoAnne Potts of Jaqua Realtors. “And the walls of glass in the home make for spectacular views of the lake and surrounding nature." Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
With 28.2 acres of private woods and a five-acre private lake, the secluded paradise is only minutes from downtown Kalamazoo.
With 28.2 acres of private woods and a five-acre private lake, the secluded paradise is only minutes from downtown Kalamazoo. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
The stone, stucco and wood-sided home has two hot tubs and an in-ground swimming pool with a slide on an outdoor patio.
The stone, stucco and wood-sided home has two hot tubs and an in-ground swimming pool with a slide on an outdoor patio. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
The stone, stucco and wood-sided home has two hot tubs and an in-ground swimming pool with a slide on an outdoor patio.
The stone, stucco and wood-sided home has two hot tubs and an in-ground swimming pool with a slide on an outdoor patio. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
It’s a slice of wooded paradise with a private lake in western Michigan.
It’s a slice of wooded paradise with a private lake in western Michigan. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
With 28.2 acres of private woods and a five-acre private lake, the secluded paradise is only minutes from downtown Kalamazoo.
With 28.2 acres of private woods and a five-acre private lake, the secluded paradise is only minutes from downtown Kalamazoo. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
The stone, stucco and wood-sided home has two hot tubs and an in-ground swimming pool with a slide on an outdoor patio.
The stone, stucco and wood-sided home has two hot tubs and an in-ground swimming pool with a slide on an outdoor patio. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
The two-story, contemporary-style home is on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours.
The two-story, contemporary-style home is on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
In addition, there’s a four-car attached and heated garage, plus an additional garage that can house two cars.
In addition, there’s a four-car attached and heated garage, plus an additional garage that can house two cars. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
It also boasts Michigan Oak floors throughout the home as well as a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances.
It also boasts Michigan Oak floors throughout the home as well as a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
“It's also a masterpiece of contemporary design and an entertainer's dream,” says JoAnne Potts of Jaqua Realtors. “And the walls of glass in the home make for spectacular views of the lake and surrounding nature."
“It's also a masterpiece of contemporary design and an entertainer's dream,” says JoAnne Potts of Jaqua Realtors. “And the walls of glass in the home make for spectacular views of the lake and surrounding nature." Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
It also boasts Michigan Oak floors throughout the home as well as a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances.
It also boasts Michigan Oak floors throughout the home as well as a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours.
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
The home's great room has a 37-foot ceiling, a view of the lake and a fire place.
The home's great room has a 37-foot ceiling, a view of the lake and a fire place. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours.
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
An adjoining prep kitchen with pantry and wine dispenser.
An adjoining prep kitchen with pantry and wine dispenser. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours.
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
The home's great room has a 37-foot ceiling, a view of the lake and a fire place.
The home's great room has a 37-foot ceiling, a view of the lake and a fire place. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours.
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
“It's also a masterpiece of contemporary design and an entertainer's dream,” says JoAnne Potts of Jaqua Realtors. “And the walls of glass in the home make for spectacular views of the lake and surrounding nature."
“It's also a masterpiece of contemporary design and an entertainer's dream,” says JoAnne Potts of Jaqua Realtors. “And the walls of glass in the home make for spectacular views of the lake and surrounding nature." Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours.
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours.
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours.
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours.
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours.
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
Custom-built in 2012, the 8,664-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.
Custom-built in 2012, the 8,664-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
Custom-built in 2012, the 8,664-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.
Custom-built in 2012, the 8,664-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
Custom-built in 2012, the 8,664-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.
Custom-built in 2012, the 8,664-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
Custom-built in 2012, the 8,664-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.
Custom-built in 2012, the 8,664-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
Custom-built in 2012, the 8,664-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.
Custom-built in 2012, the 8,664-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours.
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours.
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
Custom-built in 2012, the 8,664-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.
Custom-built in 2012, the 8,664-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
Custom-built in 2012, the 8,664-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.
Custom-built in 2012, the 8,664-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
Custom-built in 2012, the 8,664-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.
Custom-built in 2012, the 8,664-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours.
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
Custom-built in 2012, the 8,664-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.
Custom-built in 2012, the 8,664-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
Custom-built in 2012, the 8,664-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.
Custom-built in 2012, the 8,664-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours.
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
Custom-built in 2012, the 8,664-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.
Custom-built in 2012, the 8,664-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
Custom-built in 2012, the 8,664-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.
Custom-built in 2012, the 8,664-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
In addition, there’s a four-car attached and heated garage, plus an additional garage that can house two cars.
In addition, there’s a four-car attached and heated garage, plus an additional garage that can house two cars. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
In addition, there’s a four-car attached and heated garage, plus an additional garage that can house two cars.
In addition, there’s a four-car attached and heated garage, plus an additional garage that can house two cars. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours.
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours.
The two-story, contemporary-style home is located on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
With 28.2 acres of private woods and a five-acre private lake, the secluded paradise is only minutes from downtown Kalamazoo.
With 28.2 acres of private woods and a five-acre private lake, the secluded paradise is only minutes from downtown Kalamazoo. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen
The two-story, contemporary-style home is on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours.
The two-story, contemporary-style home is on W H Avenue near North 2nd Street in Kalamazoo. And for $3.85 million it can be yours. Jaqua Realtor
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    With 37-foot high ceilings and a wide-open floor plan, this two-story contemporary set on a private wooded lake is among the most expensive listings in Kalamazoo County.

    The home lists for $3.85 million, sits on 28 acres in Oshtemo Township, just 10 minutes from downtown Kalamazoo.

    “It's also a masterpiece of contemporary design and an entertainer's dream,” said JoAnne Potts of Jaqua Realtors. “And the walls of glass in the home make for spectacular views of the lake and surrounding nature.”

    Custom-built in 2012, the 8,664-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

    It has Michigan oak floors throughout and a gourmet kitchen with adjoining prep kitchen.

    The stone, stucco and wood-sided home has two hot tubs and an in-ground swimming pool with a slide on an outdoor patio.

    In addition, there’s a four-car attached and heated garage, plus an additional garage that can house two cars.

    Previous Dream Homes

    cramirez@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2018/12/15/mi-dream-home-kalamazoo-lake-huge-ceilings-open-floor-plan/2262871002/