Built in 2008, this three-story, single-family house located adjacent to the Harbor Springs Municipal Airport in Little Traverse Township has something unique: a taxiway for aircraft in the front yard. It lists for $1.5 million and has about 4,000 square-feet of living space and a total of about 6,800 square-feet of space under its roof. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, three full and two half. The township is about four miles from Harbor Springs and about 280 miles from Detroit. It comes fully furnished and ready for a new homeowner, said Joseph Wortman, the developer who oversaw the home’s construction and is managing the project to build others around it. (Photo: Courtesy of Joseph Wortman)

A newly built home in Little Traverse Township has something few properties do: a taxiway for aircraft in the front yard.

The three-story, single-family home is located on Bay Skies Court and adjacent to the Harbor Springs Municipal Airport. The township is about four miles from Harbor Springs and about 280 miles from Detroit.

The asking price is $1.5 million, but it comes fully furnished and ready for a new homeowner, said Joseph Wortman, the developer who oversaw the home’s construction and is managing the project to build others around it.

It also has some unique amenities, he said.

“It has a view from the kitchen sink that looks down on your airplane that’s sitting on top of a floor painted like a basketball court,” Wortman said. “It also has amazing views of Little Traverse Bay.”

Built in 2008, the house has about 4,000 square feet of living space and a total of about 6,800 square feet of space under its roof. It has four bedrooms and three full bathrooms plus two half-baths.

There’s also has a vaulted ceiling, a fire place and an elevator to get between floors.

The attached, 2,300-square-foot garage has a half-basketball court painted on the floor and space for small aircraft.

It also has an acre of wooded land and is located a short drive from ski resorts and the cities of Petoskey and Harbor Springs.

See the listing here.

