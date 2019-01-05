This newly renovated 4,887-square-foot colonial-style home near downtown Birmingham was built the same year Ulysses S. Grant was re-elected president of the United States (1872) and lists for $2.3 million. (Photo: Shain Park Realtors in Birmingham)

A newly renovated home near downtown Birmingham that was built the same year Ulysses S. Grant was re-elected president is on the market.

The 4,887 square-foot colonial-style home with four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-baths sits on the south side of Townsend Street between Southfield Road and Chester Street.

The home, listed for $2.3 million, is about an eight-minute walk to Birmingham’s downtown district and only about four minutes to the Townsend Hotel or Shain Park.

James Cristbrook, of Shain Park Realtors in Birmingham, said the home is a rare, in-town private residence.

“There are mostly condominiums, multi-family and commercial buildings in town,” he said. “The house, a single-family residential property, is very unique in the area. And it's just a couple of blocks from the center of town.”

Another unique feature of the house: It has its own private backyard.

"It's unusual for a home this close to town to have its own backyard," Cristbrook said. "It's unusual to have any yard at all. A lot of people who live that close to town have to rely on parks or public spaces for any kind of green space."

He also said the home, which was built in 1872, went through an 18-month-long renovation last year and is now updated inside and out.

Inside, the home boasts hardwood floors, a gas fireplace in the living room and designer touches throughout.

Upstairs are four bedrooms and four full bathrooms as well as a library/study and a second-floor laundry room. The master bedroom has a cathedral ceiling, a dressing area with two walk-in closets. The master bathroom has a marble floor, marble counter tops, a European shower as well as a soaking tub.

The dining room, family room, kitchen, living room, mudroom and two half bathrooms are all located on the first floor. The kitchen has over-sized marble island, marble counter tops and a hidden walk-in pantry.

Downstairs, the finished basement features a full bathroom and service stairs to the attached garage. The attached garage, which is heated and has room for two cars, is also rare for the area, Cristbrook said.

