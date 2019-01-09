Buy Photo Dome structures at 2667 W. Vernor are part of land sale and are located in the shadow of the Michigan Train Depot in Detroit on Wednesday, January 9, 2019. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — The geodesic dome home built by the brother of famed Detroit musician Jack White has been sold, according to public records.

The half-sphere shaped home at 2667 W. Vernor was bought last March for an undisclosed price by an entity linked to Christos Moisides, public records show. Moisides is an executive for a Detroit real estate company that owns and manages several major downtown properties.

Moisides was recently involved in the purchase of a building on Temple Street near the Masonic Temple, as well as a former fire station in Corktown.

The dome home is less the one block from the empty warehouse bought late last year by Dan Gilbert's Bedrock, the influential development group that owns a number of significant downtown properties.

The warehouse, 1800 18th St., and the dome home are near the former Michigan Central Station that Ford Motor Co. is overhauling as its future center for automotive mobility.

Entities connected to Moisides also bought at least two empty lots last year on the same block as the warehouse now owned by Bedrock, public records show. Moisides could not be reached for comment late Wednesday.

The geodesic home was built by Leo Gillis about 19 years ago, according to previous media reports. He sold the home, which is now vacant, several years ago.

A geodesic dome is a design based on a series of short, interconnected straight lines that gives the appearance of a round shape.

