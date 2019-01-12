MI Dream Home: $4.9M Bay Harbor house on Lake Michigan
Located on a 2.3 acre lot in the luxury community of Bay Harbor near Petoskey, this two-story, 9,350 square-foot home is selling for $4.9 million.
Located on a 2.3 acre lot in the luxury community of Bay Harbor near Petoskey, this two-story, 9,350 square-foot home is selling for $4.9 million. Harbor Sotheby's International Realty
Not only does it overlook Lake Michigan, it has a steam room, a billiards room, a wine room and a 1,417-square-foot guest house.
It sits on 200 feet of Lake Michigan shoreline, with a putting green and an in-ground pool with heated brick pavers.
The house was designed by renowned New York architectural firm Ike Kligerman Barkley.
It's the first time this home has been on the market since it was built in 1999.
The home's widow's walk, a railed platform on the second floor, offers "a breathtaking view of the lake and sunsets," said Chris Etienne of Harbor Sotheby's International Realty in Bay Harbor.
The home's exterior features cedar shakes roofing, cedar siding and custom stone.
    Not only does it overlook Lake Michigan, it has a steam room, a billiards room, a wine room and a 1,417-square-foot guest house.

    Located on a 2.3 acre lot in the luxury community of Bay Harbor near Petoskey, this two-story, 9,350 square-foot home is selling for $4.9 million.

    It's the first time the home, built in 1999, has been on the market, according to Chris Etienne of Harbor Sotheby's International Realty in Bay Harbor. 

    "It sits on an amazing 200 feet of Lake Michigan shoreline that's been magnificently landscaped with a putting green and in-ground pool with heated brick pavers," she said. "An additional 200 feet of frontage is available with the adjacent lot."

    The house was designed by renowned New York architectural firm Ike Kligerman Barkley, Etienne said.

    The home has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-baths. There's also a two-story grand living area, a custom-designed gourmet kitchen and four fireplaces. In addition, the kitchen and the master bedroom have antique wormy chestnut ceilings. 

    The guest house has two bedrooms over a three-car garage with an office, a separate car wash bay and a showroom that's ideal for car collectors. It connects to the main house by an underground tunnel.

    The home's exterior features cedar shakes roofing, cedar siding and custom stone.

    Etienne also said the home's widow's walk, a railed platform on the second floor, offers "a breathtaking view of the lake and sunsets." 

    See the listing here.

