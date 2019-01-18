MI Dream Home: $7M log home 'up north retreat'
Perched on Lake Charlevoix and surrounded by 60 acres of woods, a six bedroom and five bathroom white cedar log home that's on the market is an "up north retreat."
The 4,420-square-foot house is located on Mountain Road in East Jordan, which is about 260 miles north and west of Detroit and 15 miles south of Charlevoix. The house has a private, gated drive complete with a covered bridge.
Listed for $6.99 million, it has more than 3,000 feet of sandy beach on Lake Charlevoix and comes with a guest house and horse barn.
Walter Kidd of Kidd & Leavy Real Estate Co. in Petoskey said what makes the home unique is the size of the property and its location on Lake Charlevoix.
"It's nothing short of extraordinary," he said. "It's truly an up north retreat."
Built in 1983, the full scribe log main house has two stories with a stream that runs along the side of it and into the lake.
The two-bedroom guest house offers a 200-degree view of the lake.
Kidd said the property has a covered, fixed pier for two 30-foot boats at the lake shore. There's also a deep harbor that can accommodate a 120-foot yacht.
See the listing here.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
