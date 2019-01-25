MI Dream Home: Saline home offers 'country living'

The entrance has a two-story foyer and the house has vaulted ceilings throughout the first floor. There are two fireplaces in two living rooms on the home's first level. (Photo: Robinson Realty)

A two-story colonial-style house cradled by a woods and minutes from downtown Saline is up for sale.

“It's situated in a peaceful and private neighborhood on 1.25 acres and is five minutes from downtown Saline,” said Diane Morning, the owner. “It’s country living 15 minutes from Ann Arbor. There’s abundant wildlife, wild turkeys, deer, foxes, etc.”

The 3,143-square-foot brick home is located on Oak Park Drive, a private street, and listed at $615,000.

Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The entrance has a two-story foyer and the house has vaulted ceilings throughout the first floor.

Gaye Butler, of Robinson Realty and Management Group, said the view from the foyer makes quite an impression.

"It's very impressive to see when you first come into the home," Butler said "You walk in and your eyes will span and see the two-stories, the dinning area to the right and the beautiful floors. "

Its master suite, which is also on the first floor, has two walk-in closets. The master bathroom has a 2-person shower, a tub that provides massages with jets of air and a separate water closet. There are also two fireplaces in two living rooms on the home’s first level.

The kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances, including double oven. There’s also a kitchen island that seats three as well as a breakfast nook and a keeping room.

It also has a 2,173 square-foot walkout basement with a home theater, a full bathroom, storage room, gym area and concrete patio.

"That's another great feature, too," Butler said.

Outside, the home has an attached three-car garage and a composite wood deck that overlooks the woods.

