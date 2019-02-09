LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A custom, 1½ story home surrounded by 15 acres of private woods near Tawas City is up for sale.

The 4,895 square-foot house on Essex near Plank road is about 10 minutes from downtown Tawas City and Lake Huron. Tawas City is about 178 miles north of Detroit.

MI Dream Home: Tawas City hideaway on 15 wooded acres
This custom-built home is surrounded by 15 acres of private woods near Tawas City. It is listed for sale for $499,900.
The 4,895-square-foot house on Essex near Plank Road is about 10 minutes from downtown Tawas City and Lake Huron. Tawas City is about 178 miles north of Detroit.
The 1 1/2 story house has four bedrooms, a library and five bathrooms.
The family room and the living room each have a fireplace.
The library, which is also on the first floor, has built-in bookshelves, a Murphy bed for guests and its own bathroom.
The master bedroom has a large bathroom, a walk-in closet and an adjoining sewing or hobby room with a private patio outside as well as access to the pool and hot tub.
The home has an indoor pool with a slide and hot tub.
In the kitchen, the home has granite countertops, a work island, a walk-in pantry and a 48-inch Viking stove.
Built in 1997, the house is about a seven-minute drive from one golf course and a 13-minute drive from another.
The home has a geothermal heat pump with a propane gas backup system.
    Listed for $499,900, the house has four bedrooms, a library and five bathrooms.

    Patt Russler of Best Choice Realty in Tawas City said the house has many desirable qualities.

    “It offers private woods, year-round swimming, great schools, nearby golfing and more,” she said.

    Built in 1997, the house is about a seven-minute drive from one golf course and a 13-minute drive from another.

    It also boasts having an indoor pool with a slide and hot tub.  “It’s the ultimate social space,” Russler said.

    The family room and the living room each have a fireplace. The library, which is also on the first floor, has built-in bookshelves, a Murphy bed for guests and its own bathroom.

    The master bedroom has a large bathroom, a walk-in closet and an adjoining sewing or hobby room with a private patio outside as well as access to the pool and hot tub.

    In the kitchen, the home has granite counter tops, a work island, a walk-in pantry and a 48-inch Viking stove. 

    The home has an unfinished basement with “enough head space to leave you with 8-foot ceilings should you decide to renovate in the future,” Russler said.  

    The house also has an attached three-car garage with access through the laundry area.

    An additional feature: the home has a geothermal heat pump with a propane gas backup system.

    See the listing here.

    cramirez@detroitnews.com
    Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

     

