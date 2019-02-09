MI Dream Home: Tawas City home has 'ultimate social space'
A custom, 1½ story home surrounded by 15 acres of private woods near Tawas City is up for sale.
The 4,895 square-foot house on Essex near Plank road is about 10 minutes from downtown Tawas City and Lake Huron. Tawas City is about 178 miles north of Detroit.
Listed for $499,900, the house has four bedrooms, a library and five bathrooms.
Patt Russler of Best Choice Realty in Tawas City said the house has many desirable qualities.
“It offers private woods, year-round swimming, great schools, nearby golfing and more,” she said.
Built in 1997, the house is about a seven-minute drive from one golf course and a 13-minute drive from another.
It also boasts having an indoor pool with a slide and hot tub. “It’s the ultimate social space,” Russler said.
The family room and the living room each have a fireplace. The library, which is also on the first floor, has built-in bookshelves, a Murphy bed for guests and its own bathroom.
The master bedroom has a large bathroom, a walk-in closet and an adjoining sewing or hobby room with a private patio outside as well as access to the pool and hot tub.
In the kitchen, the home has granite counter tops, a work island, a walk-in pantry and a 48-inch Viking stove.
The home has an unfinished basement with “enough head space to leave you with 8-foot ceilings should you decide to renovate in the future,” Russler said.
The house also has an attached three-car garage with access through the laundry area.
An additional feature: the home has a geothermal heat pump with a propane gas backup system.
See the listing here.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
