A gated French country manor estate in northeastern Oakland County is on the market for $5.9 million.

In addition to terraced patios, luxuriant gardens and two swimming pools, it has its own landing pad and 5,580-square-foot hanger for a helicopter.

Dan Gutfreund of Signature Sotheby’s International Realty said the home is the pinnacle of luxury living.

“It's everything anybody would ever want in an estate home,” he said. “It's a pretty remarkable property.”

The 9,151-square-foot Cape Cod-style home set on 12 acres of land on Brewster Road in Oakland Township. Oakland Township is about 30 miles from downtown Detroit.

This gated French country manor estate in northeastern Oakland County is on the market for $5.9 million. In addition to terraced patios, luxuriant gardens and two swimming pools, it has its own landing pad and 5,580-square-foot hanger for a helicopter. (Photo11: Signature Sotheby’s International Realty)

The home was built in 2001 and has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

Inside, it has high ceilings, maple-planked flooring, four fireplaces and a plunge pool.

In its top-of-the-line chef’s kitchen, there is a wood-fired pizza oven.

Outside of the home's stone veneer, there's also a 1,575-square-foot attached garage, a 1,700-square-foot horse barn with six stalls and a second swimming pool. Gutfreund said the outdoor pool is like something found at a resort.

According to Oakland County property records, the home is owned by Gary Tenaglia, the Detroit Metropolitan Airport contractor who pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy in July as part of an effort to defraud the Wayne County Airport Authority out of $1.5 million.

He could be sentenced in March to almost three years in federal prison.

See the listing here.

Previous Dream Homes

Tawas City home has 'ultimate social space'

Saugatuck house is quintessential 'beach home'

Saline home offers 'country living'

$7M log home 'up north retreat'

$4.9M home on Lake Michigan in Bay Harbor

146-year-old Birmingham remodel

$2.2M log home in Sault Ste. Marie

$1.5M Little Traverse home no flight of fancy

Kalamazoo contemporary 'masterpiece'

Birmingham home with Old World aura

$9.45M Petoskey home surrounded by water

Grosse Pointe Shores lakefront luxury house

Ex-Czech consulate in Northville lists for $9.9M

$8.9M deer ranch in Gladwin

$10.9M Harbor Springs retreat

Bloomfield Hills Italian villa lists for $10.5M

Unfinished Grosse Ile mansion lists for $29M

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2019/02/15/mi-dream-home-french-country-manor-oakland-township/2861957002/