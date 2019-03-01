A house in Detroit that was designed by the same architect behind the city’s Fox Theater, Opera House and Orchestra Hall is on the market.

At one time, the home was owned by famed Detroit rock and roller Jack White of "The White Stripes."

The historic colonial-style 5,600-square-foot home is listed for $1.1 million. It’s located on Seminole Street near Kercheval Avenue and Van Dyke in the Indian Village district on the city’s east side.

“This home is truly one-of-a kind,” said Nicholas Asplund, of Signature Sotheby's International Realty. “It’s within walking distance of Belle Isle and a 10-minute drive to downtown Detroit’s restaurants and shopping.”

This historic colonial designed and built by C. Howard Crane (of Fox Theater and Detroit Opera House fame) used to be the home of rocker Jack White of "The White Stripes." (Photo: Signature Sotheby's International Realty)

The home sits on a double lot with more than half an acre of land and was designed and built in 1914 by C. Howard Crane, the architect behind some of Detroit’s greatest landmarks. Crane designed the theater at the Detroit Institute of Arts, the Majestic Theater, the Fillmore Detroit and Olympia Stadium, where the Red Wings played until 1980, as well as the Emerald Theatre in Mount Clemens.

Asplund said Crane designed the house for a prominent attorney, Ralph Phelps.

Jack White owned the home from 2003 to 2007, according to public records. Asplund said the rock star and his band recorded their fifth studio album on the house's staircase because "he liked how it sounded."

This 5,600-square-foot colonial at 1731 Seminole Street in Detroit has four bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. (Photo: Signature Sotheby's International Realty)

Restored and updated, the home has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-baths.

Asplund said the home is perfect inside and out for entertaining. The home is filled with light, has large spaces and high ceilings.

It has a gas fireplace in the library, the family room and the master bedroom.

The basement is nearly 3,000 square-feet and partly finished. There’s also a large sunroom, patio and porch and a two-car garage.

See the listing here.

Previous Dream Homes

Vineyard, pastures enhance estate near Traverse City

French country manor has own helipad

Tawas City home has 'ultimate social space'

Saugatuck house is quintessential 'beach home'

Saline home offers 'country living'

$7M log home 'up north retreat'

$4.9M home on Lake Michigan in Bay Harbor

146-year-old Birmingham remodel

$2.2M log home in Sault Ste. Marie

$1.5M Little Traverse home no flight of fancy

Kalamazoo contemporary 'masterpiece'

Birmingham home with Old World aura

$9.45M Petoskey home surrounded by water

Grosse Pointe Shores lakefront luxury house

Ex-Czech consulate in Northville lists for $9.9M

$8.9M deer ranch in Gladwin

$10.9M Harbor Springs retreat

Bloomfield Hills Italian villa lists for $10.5M

Unfinished Grosse Ile mansion lists for $29M

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2019/03/01/mi-dream-home-detroit-house-designed-famed-architect/3003199002/