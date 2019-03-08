1938 Bloomfield Hills home for U.S. Defense Secretary was built to last
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The exterior is covered in granite stone.
This 10,000 square foot home in Bloomfield Township was built in 1938 for former U.S. Secretary of Defense Charles Erwin Wilson. Built to withstand a bomb threat, it has steel beams throughout, concrete floors on all levels and thick walls of plaster, brick and stone. James Cooke and Nev Muftari
Fullscreen
This 10,000 square foot home in Bloomfield Hills was built for former Defense Secretary Charles Wilson. Built to withstand a bomb threat, it has steel beams throughout, concrete floors on all levels and three inch thick walls of plaster, brick and stone.
The exterior is covered in granite stone and the roof is slate.  James Cooke and Nev Muftari
Fullscreen
It sits on three acres and has 297 feet of lake front footage on Island lake.
It sits on three acres and has 297 feet of lake front footage on Island lake. James Cooke and Nev Muftari
Fullscreen
The back terrace.
The back terrace. James Cooke and Nev Muftari
Fullscreen
Gardens in full bloom around the back of the house.
Gardens in full bloom around the back of the house. James Cooke and Nev Muftari
Fullscreen
Inside this telephone closet, original owner Charles Erwin, Defense Secretary to former President Dwight Eisenhower, had a direct line to the White House.
Inside this telephone closet, original owner Charles Erwin Wilson, Defense Secretary to former President Dwight Eisenhower, had a direct line to the White House. James Cooke and Nev Muftari
Fullscreen
The kitchen was updated with new custom cabinetry.
The kitchen was updated with new custom cabinetry. James Cooke and Nev Muftari
Fullscreen
The kitchen has been completely updated with state of the art appliances.
The kitchen has been completely updated with state of the art appliances. James Cooke and Nev Muftari
Fullscreen
The dining room.
The dining room. James Cooke and Nev Muftari
Fullscreen
X
The family room, or great room, was added in 2012. It features a triangular ceiling. James Cooke and Nev Muftari
Fullscreen
A gorgeous view off the family room.
A gorgeous view off the family room. James Cooke and Nev Muftari
Fullscreen
The living room.
The living room. James Cooke and Nev Muftari
Fullscreen
The foyer.
It has a reverse dual staircase.  James Cooke and Nev Muftari
Fullscreen
Another view of the staircase.
Another view of the staircase. James Cooke and Nev Muftari
Fullscreen
One of seven bedrooms.
One of seven bedrooms. James Cooke and Nev Muftari
Fullscreen
The house has nine full baths and two half baths.
The house has nine full baths and two half baths. James Cooke and Nev Muftari
Fullscreen
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom. James Cooke and Nev Muftari
Fullscreen
The master closet.
The master closet. James Cooke and Nev Muftari
Fullscreen
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom. James Cooke and Nev Muftari
Fullscreen
A fireplace adds a cozy touch to this bedroom.
A fireplace adds a cozy touch to this bedroom. James Cooke and Nev Muftari
Fullscreen
Dramatic wallpaper in one of the home's bathrooms.
Dramatic wallpaper in one of the home's bathrooms. James Cooke and Nev Muftari
Fullscreen
A wood paneled library.
A wood paneled library. James Cooke and Nev Muftari
Fullscreen
Bold art makes a statement.
Bold art makes a statement. James Cooke and Nev Muftari
Fullscreen
Wood paneling lines another room.
Wood paneling lines another room. James Cooke and Nev Muftari
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Inside a 10,000-square-foot home on Island Lake in Bloomfield Township sits a telephone closet where the original owner could make direct phone calls to the White House. 

    The telephone closet, still in place and now painted a bold red, is just one of several unique features of the former home of one-time U.S. Defense Secretary Charles Erwin Wilson. Wilson served under former President Dwight Eisenhower for four years in the 1950s.

    The house, built in 1938, also has thick walls, two-feet thick in some places, so it could withstand a bomb threat, said Realtor Dan Gutfreund with Sotheby's International Realty.

    It "has steel beams throughout, concrete floors on all levels and walls of plaster, brick and stone," said Gutfreund.

    But that's not to say this 7-bedroom colonial with 9 full baths and two half baths, recently listed for $3.499 million, looks like barracks inside or out. The exterior is covered in original granite stone and it has a slate roof.

    The inside has a traditional aesthetic. The house was recently updated with new custom cabinets, a chef's kitchen and Wolf ovens, said Gutfreund.

    "It’s a brand new kitchen – the floors, the cabinets," said Gutfreund. "They ripped everything down to the studs." 

    A great room, or family room, was added in 2012. It has a triangular ceiling and comes right off the breakfast room."

    Wilson, an engineer and a businessman, was the president of General Motors during World War II. He led the company’s defense production effort and after leaving the company, served as Eisenhower's defense secretary from 1953 to 1957.

    But his home was an oasis away from Washington. Situated on three acres with 297 feet of lake front footage on Island Lake, he and his family lived in the house for approximately 35 years. They called it Longmeadow.

    Shortly after the house was featured in a local real estate magazine, one of Wilson's relatives reached out to Gutfruend. His grandfather, Wilson's last surviving child, grew up at Longmeadow.

    The property was much larger originally and included a barn and a gatehouse on Long Lake Road.

    Today, the house still has a lovely view of Island Lake and the current owners have taken the landscaping "to the next level," says Gutfreund. They also updated all the exterior patios, making it ideal for entertaining. 

    mfeighan@detroitnews.com

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2019/03/08/michigan-dream-home-charles-wilson-bloomfield-hills-home/2875166002/