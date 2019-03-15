$4.9 waterfront Birmingham dream home
Just a half mile from downtown Birmingham, this 5, 214 square foot home has an infinity edge pool, a lake a waterfall and much more.
The contemporary-style, four bedroom, 5,214 square-foot home is listed for $4.9 million.
"The appointments and the attention to detail in the home is really incredible," KW Domain Birmingham's Renee Lossia-Acho.
The home features an infinity edge pool, as well as overlooking a lake and a waterfall.
"You have to be inside this home to see how gorgeous it is," said Renee Lossia-Acho of KW Domain Birminghan.
"Rarely in my careet have I been in a home that captures so much of an aesthetic and quality," comments Renee Lossia-Acho of KW Domain Birminghan.
"The home is truly a combination of so many incredible appointments designed and executed to perfection and a breath-taking setting;" comments Renee Lossia-Acho of KW Domain Birmingham.
Dream Home - 118 Waterfall Lane, Birmingham, Michigan on March 14, 2019. Images provided by KW Domain.
"The home is truly a combination of so many incredible appointments designed and executed to perfection and a breath-taking setting;" comments Renee Lossia-Acho of KW Domain Birmingham.
"The appointments and the attention to detail in the home is really incredible," KW Domain Birmingham's Renee Lossia-Acho.
"The appointments and the attention to detail in the home is really incredible," KW Domain Birmingham's Renee Lossia-Acho.
"The appointments and the attention to detail in the home is really incredible," KW Domain Birmingham's Renee Lossia-Acho.
"The appointments and the attention to detail in the home is really incredible," KW Domain Birmingham's Renee Lossia-Acho.
"The appointments and the attention to detail in the home is really incredible," KW Domain Birmingham's Renee Lossia-Acho.
Dream Home - 118 Waterfall Lane, Birmingham, Michigan on March 14, 2019. Images provided by KW Domain.
The home features an infinity edge pool, as well as overlooking a lake and a waterfall.
"The appointments and the attention to detail in the home is really incredible," KW Domain Birmingham's Renee Lossia-Acho.
"The appointments and the attention to detail in the home is really incredible," KW Domain Birmingham's Renee Lossia-Acho.
"The appointments and the attention to detail in the home is really incredible," KW Domain Birmingham's Renee Lossia-Acho.
"The appointments and the attention to detail in the home is really incredible," KW Domain Birmingham's Renee Lossia-Acho.
"The appointments and the attention to detail in the home is really incredible," KW Domain Birmingham's Renee Lossia-Acho.
"The home is truly a combination of so many incredible appointments designed and executed to perfection and a breath-taking setting;" comments Renee Lossia-Acho of KW Domain Birmingham.
"The home is truly a combination of so many incredible appointments designed and executed to perfection and a breath-taking setting;" comments Renee Lossia-Acho of KW Domain Birmingham.
The contemporary-style, four bedroom, 5,214 square-foot home is listed for $4.9 million.
The contemporary-style, four bedroom, 5,214 square-foot home is listed for $4.9 million.
The contemporary-style, four bedroom, 5,214 square-foot home is listed for $4.9 million.
"This house is absolutely one of the top. It's perfections," comments Renee Lossia-Acho of KW Domain Birmingham.
"This house is absolutely one of the top. It's perfections," comments Renee Lossia-Acho of KW Domain Birmingham.
"This house is absolutely one of the top. It's perfections," comments Renee Lossia-Acho of KW Domain Birmingham.
"This house is absolutely one of the top. It's perfections," comments Renee Lossia-Acho of KW Domain Birmingham.
    It has an infinity edge pool. It overlooks a lake and a waterfall. And it's about a half-mile from downtown Birmingham.

    This contemporary-style, four-bedroom, 5,214-square-foot home is listed for $4.9 million.

    "Rarely in my career have I been in a home that captures so much of an aesthetic and quality," said real estate agent Renee Lossia-Acho of KW Domain Birmingham.

    Nestled on a quarter-acre lot on Waterfall Lane and the edge of Quarton Lake, the house has glass walls that provide a panoramic view of the water.

    "It's a walkable distance from downtown Birmingham, but when you enter the home and look out the back, the views of the water just make you almost feel like you're floating down a river," she said.

    Built in 2015, it has five bathrooms and three half-baths. It also has fireplaces in the great room, master bedroom and finished basement, which has walkout access to the yard. 

    The home also has an attached three-car garage.

    See the listing here.

    There's also a virtual tour here.

    cramirez@detroitnews.com
    Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

