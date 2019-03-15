It has an infinity edge pool. It overlooks a lake and a waterfall. And it's about a half-mile from downtown Birmingham.

This contemporary-style, four-bedroom, 5,214-square-foot home is listed for $4.9 million.

"Rarely in my career have I been in a home that captures so much of an aesthetic and quality," said real estate agent Renee Lossia-Acho of KW Domain Birmingham.

This 4-bedroom, 8-bath Quarton Lake house in Birmingham is on the market for $4.995 million (Photo: KW Domain)

Nestled on a quarter-acre lot on Waterfall Lane and the edge of Quarton Lake, the house has glass walls that provide a panoramic view of the water.

"It's a walkable distance from downtown Birmingham, but when you enter the home and look out the back, the views of the water just make you almost feel like you're floating down a river," she said.

Built in 2015, it has five bathrooms and three half-baths. It also has fireplaces in the great room, master bedroom and finished basement, which has walkout access to the yard.

The home at 118 Waterfall Lane, Birmingham, is 5,300-square-feet (Photo: KW Domain)

The home also has an attached three-car garage.

See the listing here.

There's also a virtual tour here.

Previous Dream Homes

A $3.5M Bloomfield Hills home with history

Vineyard, pastures enhance estate near Traverse City

French country manor has own helipad

Tawas City home has 'ultimate social space'

Saugatuck house is quintessential 'beach home'

Saline home offers 'country living'

$7M log home 'up north retreat'

$4.9M home on Lake Michigan in Bay Harbor

146-year-old Birmingham remodel

$2.2M log home in Sault Ste. Marie

$1.5M Little Traverse home no flight of fancy

Kalamazoo contemporary 'masterpiece'

Birmingham home with Old World aura

$9.45M Petoskey home surrounded by water

Grosse Pointe Shores lakefront luxury house

Ex-Czech consulate in Northville lists for $9.9M

$8.9M deer ranch in Gladwin

$10.9M Harbor Springs retreat

Bloomfield Hills Italian villa lists for $10.5M

Unfinished Grosse Ile mansion lists for $29M

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2019/03/15/mi-dream-home-birmingham-home-has-lake-waterfall-view/3151330002/