A custom-built Cape Cod near Chelsea that offers lakefront living is on the market and listed at $850,000.

The 4,477-square-foot home sits on more than an acre of land on the shores of Crooked Lake and is cradled by the Waterloo State Recreation Area.

"You can choose to go cross country skiing right from your driveway in the winter or go down to the lake and enjoy it in the summer," said Debbie Duffey, the home's owner. "There's also a lot of beautiful wildlife all around, including amazing Sand Hill cranes and a family of foxes that sometimes shows up on the lawn."

The home is on a private drive in Sylvan Township about six miles west of Chelsea and about 62.5 miles west of Detroit.

This custom-built Cape Cod near Chelsea, Michigan is listed for $850,000 and features lakefront living near Ann Arbor. The 4,477 square-foot home sits on more than an acre of land on the shores of Crooked Lake and is cradled by the Waterloo State Recreation Area. The home is on a private drive in Sylvan Township, which is about six miles west of Chelsea and about 62.5 miles west of Detroit. (Photo: Keller Williams Realty Ann Arbor)

"You can get to fine dining or a play in Chelsea, which is minutes away, or get to Ann Arbor in 25 minutes," Duffey said.

The house has four bedrooms, including two master suites, 3 ½ bathrooms, a library, an office and an open floor plan. "Because of all of the bedrooms and space we had many social gatherings where our guests could spend the night," she said.

Built in 2001, the house has a two-story great room with floor-to-ceiling windows. It also has a chef's kitchen with two islands, a double oven and a view of the lake. There's also a multi-tiered wrap-around deck and the basement has walkout access with an adjacent platform that's wired for a hot tub.

"The great room with all of the huge windows that overlook the lake and the deck that wraps around the lake side of the house are two of the home's most attractive features," Duffey said. "Behind them, however, is the amazing master bedroom upstairs. Not only does it have a large walk-in closet, it has a bathroom with a large Jacuzzi tub and a private outdoor deck that both overlook the lake."

It also has an attached, 4 ½ car garage that's heated and perfect for parking either a recreational vehicle or a boat.

See the listing here.

Previous Dream Homes

$4.9M Birmingham house with lake, waterfall view

$3.5M Bloomfield Hills home with history

Vineyard, pastures enhance estate near Traverse City

Tawas City home has 'ultimate social space'

Saugatuck house is quintessential 'beach home'

Saline home offers 'country living'

$7M log home 'up north retreat'

$4.9M home on Lake Michigan in Bay Harbor

146-year-old Birmingham remodel

$2.2M log home in Sault Ste. Marie

$1.5M Little Traverse home no flight of fancy

Kalamazoo contemporary 'masterpiece'

Birmingham home with Old World aura

$9.45M Petoskey home surrounded by water

Grosse Pointe Shores lakefront luxury house

Ex-Czech consulate in Northville lists for $9.9M

$8.9M deer ranch in Gladwin

$10.9M Harbor Springs retreat

Bloomfield Hills Italian villa lists for $10.5M

Unfinished Grosse Ile mansion lists for $29M

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2019/03/23/mi-dream-home-custom-cape-code-offers-lakefront-living-near-chelsea/3224099002/