MI Dream Home: Waterfront Cape Cod
The home at 10889 Stoney Point.
A custom-built waterfront Cape Cod in Hidden Lake, a residential lake community of Green Oak Township, features a two-story great room and hearth room. Scottie Davison Photography
The home at 10889 Stoney Point.
An all-sports lake allows for many recreational opportunities. Scottie Davison Photography
The home at 10889 Stoney Point.
Built  in 2002, the house also boasts a finished basement with walk-out access, three-car garage, private backyard with boat dock. Scottie Davison Photography
The home at 10889 Stoney Point.
The entranceway. Scottie Davison Photography
The home at 10889 Stoney Point.
Dining area.  Scottie Davison Photography
A two-story great room and hearth room that leads to a deck with views of the backyard and nearby lake.
The 3,458-square-foot house  features a two-story great room and hearth room that leads to a deck with views of the backyard and nearby lake as well as a pool. Scottie Davison Photography
A two-story great room and hearth room that leads to a deck with views of the backyard and nearby lake.
A two-story great room and hearth room that leads to a deck with views of the backyard and nearby lake. Scottie Davison Photography
Windows surround this dining area.
Windows surround this dining area. Scottie Davison Photography
The home at 10889 Stoney Point.
Highlights include a custom gourmet kitchen with professional stainless steel appliances, granite counters and large island as part of an open floor plan that includes a sun-lit breakfast room.  Scottie Davison Photography
The living area.
The living area. Scottie Davison Photography
The master bath includes dressing room/vanity, jetted tub, dual sinks, euro-shower and large walk-in closet.
The master bath includes dressing room/vanity, jetted tub, dual sinks, euro-shower and large walk-in closet. Scottie Davison Photography
The master bath includes dressing room/vanity, jetted tub, dual sinks, euro-shower and large walk-in closet.
The master bath includes dressing room/vanity, jetted tub, dual sinks, euro-shower and large walk-in closet. Scottie Davison Photography
One of the bathrooms.
One of the bathrooms. Scottie Davison Photography
A laundry room.
A laundry room. Scottie Davison Photography
A very spacious bedroom with a balcony.
A very spacious bedroom with a balcony. Scottie Davison Photography
An upper balcony off of a large bedroom.
An upper balcony off of a large bedroom. Scottie Davison Photography
The dressing room/vanity off of the master bathroom.
The dressing room/vanity off of the master bathroom. Scottie Davison Photography
A study/den.
A study/den. Scottie Davison Photography
An upper area inside the entry.
An upper area inside the entry. Scottie Davison Photography
Part of the upper level.
Part of the upper level. Scottie Davison Photography
One of four bedrooms.
One of four bedrooms. Scottie Davison Photography
One of the bathrooms.
One of the bathrooms. Scottie Davison Photography
An exercise room.
An exercise room. Scottie Davison Photography
A Princess Suite and loft.
A Princess Suite and loft. Scottie Davison Photography
One of three bathrooms.
One of three bathrooms. Scottie Davison Photography
A living space with an adjacent bar.
A living space with an adjacent bar. Scottie Davison Photography
A living space with an adjacent dining area.
A living space with an adjacent dining area. Scottie Davison Photography
A living space with an adjacent bar and pool table.
A living space with an adjacent bar and pool table. Scottie Davison Photography
One of the bathrooms.
One of the bathrooms. Scottie Davison Photography
One of the four bedrooms.
One of the four bedrooms. Scottie Davison Photography
Realtor Terri Fenelon of Keller Williams Realty Livingston said, "Hidden Lake is a one-of-a-kind luxury gated community featuring a private 110-acre all sports lake. Residents can enjoy boating, fishing, swimming, stand-up paddle boarding and much more."
Realtor Terri Fenelon of Keller Williams Realty Livingston said, "Hidden Lake is a one-of-a-kind luxury gated community featuring a private 110-acre all-sports lake. Residents can enjoy boating, fishing, swimming, stand-up paddle boarding and much more." Scottie Davison Photography
A deck with views of the backyard, nearby lake.
A deck with views of the backyard, nearby lake. Scottie Davison Photography
A private backyard with boat dock, heated in-ground pool, hot tub and covered outdoor kitchen with fireplace, perfect for outdoor entertaining
A private backyard with boat dock, heated in-ground pool, hot tub and covered outdoor kitchen with fireplace, perfect for outdoor entertaining Scottie Davison Photography
private backyard with boat dock and heated in-ground pool.
private backyard with boat dock and heated in-ground pool. Scottie Davison Photography
Built  in 2002, the house boasts a three-car garage and private backyard with boat dock.
Built  in 2002, the house boasts a three-car garage and private backyard with boat dock. Scottie Davison Photography
    A custom-built waterfront Cape Cod in Hidden lake, a residential lake community of Green Oak Township, features a two-story great room and hearth room that leads to a deck with views of the backyard and nearby lake as well as a pool.

    Priced at $1,199,900, this 3,458-square-foot house with four bedrooms lets you unwind in a master bath that includes dressing room/vanity, jetted tub, dual sinks, euro-shower and large walk-in closet.

    There are three bedrooms on the second level — two with Jack and Jill baths, a princess suite and loft. 

    Other highlights include a custom gourmet kitchen with professional stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a large island as part of an open floor plan that with a sun-lit breakfast room. 

    The home offers many recreational opportunities, said Realtor Terri Fenelon of Keller Williams Realty Livingston.  "Hidden Lake is a one-of-a-kind luxury gated community featuring a private 110-acre all sports lake. Residents can enjoy boating, fishing, swimming, stand-up paddle boarding and much more."

    In addition, "There is a community center with sandy beach, playground, cabanas, concession stand, and social events," Fenelon said.

    Other interior features include a humidifier, security alarm, sound system, sump pump, utility smart meter, wet bar and more.

    Built  in 2002, the house also boasts a finished basement with walk-out access, three-car garage, private backyard with boat dock, heated in-ground pool, hot tub and covered outdoor kitchen with fireplace, perfect for outdoor entertaining.

    See listing here.

    jbrown@detroitnews.com 

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2019/03/29/mi-dream-home-waterfront-cape-cod-green-oak-township/3267295002/