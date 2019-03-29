A custom-built waterfront Cape Cod in Hidden lake, a residential lake community of Green Oak Township, features a two-story great room and hearth room that leads to a deck with views of the backyard and nearby lake as well as a pool.

Priced at $1,199,900, this 3,458-square-foot house with four bedrooms lets you unwind in a master bath that includes dressing room/vanity, jetted tub, dual sinks, euro-shower and large walk-in closet.

There are three bedrooms on the second level — two with Jack and Jill baths, a princess suite and loft.

Other highlights include a custom gourmet kitchen with professional stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a large island as part of an open floor plan that with a sun-lit breakfast room.

The home at 10889 Stoney Point. (Photo: Scottie Davison Photography)

The home offers many recreational opportunities, said Realtor Terri Fenelon of Keller Williams Realty Livingston. "Hidden Lake is a one-of-a-kind luxury gated community featuring a private 110-acre all sports lake. Residents can enjoy boating, fishing, swimming, stand-up paddle boarding and much more."

In addition, "There is a community center with sandy beach, playground, cabanas, concession stand, and social events," Fenelon said.

The home at 10889 Stoney Point. (Photo: Scottie Davison Photography)

Other interior features include a humidifier, security alarm, sound system, sump pump, utility smart meter, wet bar and more.

Built in 2002, the house also boasts a finished basement with walk-out access, three-car garage, private backyard with boat dock, heated in-ground pool, hot tub and covered outdoor kitchen with fireplace, perfect for outdoor entertaining.

