This dream home at 7420 Inner Circle Drive includes six bedrooms and 4.5 baths. (Photo: Hall and Hunter / Christie's International Real Estate)

A private gated entry and winding drive in Bloomfeld Township leads to a Tringali home that sits on 11.47 acres with a pond, fountain and classic red barn.

Priced at $7,495,000, the house is a showcase of craftsmanship that features ornate coffered ceilings, rich mahogany woodwork, ornate plaster details and both stained and leaded glass.

The designer kitchen includes a butler's pantry that flows into an adjacent hearth room with a two-story ceiling and fireplace.

A formal dining room opens to a living room with a second fireplace and coffered and stained glass ceiling.

Five of the six bedrooms, along with three baths, are located on the upper level with a family loft space and second laundry room.

Other highlights include a home theater with a repurposed 1883 Gothic archway as the focal point, a two-story library with mahogany bookcases, parquet flooring and spiral staircase; a spa-like bath, a turret sun room with river rock floor, and a walk-out lower level, complete with bar, wine cellar, recreation room, kitchen, fitness room, lounge and art studio.

The entryway of this MI Dream Home features a grand piano and stained glass dome in the ceiling. (Photo: Hall and Hunter / Christie's International Real Estate)

See the listing here:

