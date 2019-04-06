LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A private gated entry and winding drive in Bloomfeld Township leads to a Tringali home that sits on 11.47 acres with a pond, fountain and classic red barn.

Priced at $7,495,000, the house is a showcase of craftsmanship that features ornate coffered ceilings, rich mahogany woodwork, ornate plaster details and both stained and leaded glass.

The designer kitchen includes a butler's pantry that flows into an adjacent hearth room with a two-story ceiling and fireplace.

A formal dining room opens to a living room with a second fireplace and coffered and stained glass ceiling.

Highlights include a two-story library with mahogany bookcases, parquet flooring and spiral staircase;
Five of the six bedrooms, along with three baths, are located on the upper level with a family loft space and second laundry room.
The lower level includes a recreation room.
The lower level includes a wine cellar.
The home includes an elevator.
The home includes a heated garage with lift, drains & room for 7-8 cars.
    Other highlights include a home theater with a repurposed 1883 Gothic archway as the focal point, a two-story library with mahogany bookcases, parquet flooring and spiral staircase; a spa-like bath, a turret sun room with river rock floor, and a walk-out lower level, complete with bar, wine cellar, recreation room, kitchen, fitness room, lounge and art studio.

    See the listing here:

    jbrown@detroitnews.com

     

     

