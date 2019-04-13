LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

With an asking price of $4.9 million, it may very well be one of Detroit's most expensive single-family listings to ever hit the market, but this three-bedroom, three-bathroom penthouse sits high atop the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel. It has a 360-degree panoramic view with few obstructions and offers details of tops of buildings in the downtown area that are seldom seen.

Designed by Louis Kamper, the 5,143-square-foot Neo-Renaissance penthouse, built in 1924, was completely renovated in 2017 by its current owner.

MI Dream Home: Westin Book Cadillac Penthouse
This is a sitting room outside the office.
One of the most expensive & luxurious condos in Detroit is this extraordinary penthouse unit spanning three floors on top of the Book Cadillac building in Detroit. Originally built in 1924 this property was completely renovated in 2017 by its current owner with stunning results. It mixes modern materials and carefully chosen antique pieces from the art deco period. The foyer is 3 stories high an opens under soaring ceilings and walls of windows featuring stunning views of the Detroit skyline and the Detroit River. It comes with 2 private parking spaces and access to luxury Westin amenities such as private concierge, valet parking, indoor heated pool, fitness center and more. luxury sales.
The view of the Detroit skyline is absolutely stunning from this penthouse condo at the top of the Westin Book Cadillac hotel building.
Originally built in 1924 this property was completely renovated in 2017 by its current owner with stunning results.
This is the view from one of the bedrooms.
This is a bathtub and shower.
There is a fireplace and sitting area in this bedroom.
The view from this bedroom is breath taking.
The views from this bedroom are stunning.
This is a huge, walk-in closet.
This is another shower with a separate bathtub.
This is the view from the office.
This is another view of the office.
This room has a wrap-around couch.
This is the wet-bar area.
This is a bathtub with a view.
Paintings hang on the wall in this room.
This is another bedroom with a view.
This table and benches are near the wet bar.
Another view of the sitting area near the wet bar.
The foyer is 3 stories high an opens under soaring ceilings and walls of windows featuring stunning views of the Detroit skyline and the Detroit River.
This is an island in the kitchen.
The refrigerator is built into the wall.
A pantry is near the kitchen island.
The dinning room table seats 10.
Another beautiful view.
The view of the Detroit skyline is absolutely stunning from this penthouse condo at the top of the Westin Book Cadillac hotel building as Comerica Park and Ford Field are seen here.
This aerial view shows the three-story penthouse condo at the top of the Westin Book Cadillac hotel building in downtown Detroit.
This aerial view shows the three-story penthouse condo at the top of the Westin Book Cadillac hotel building in downtown Detroit.
This aerial view shows the three-story penthouse condo at the top of the Westin Book Cadillac hotel building in downtown Detroit.
    The space features many luxuries throughout, including a first floor made of Carrara marble and hardwood for the second and third floors.

    Jerome Huez, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Loft Warehouse, said, "It mixes modern materials and carefully chosen antique pieces from the art deco period. The foyer is three stories high and opens under soaring ceilings and walls of windows, featuring the best views of the Detroit skyline and river. It comes with two private parking spaces, and access to luxury Westin amenities such as private concierge, valet parking, indoor heated pool, fitness center, etc."

    The penthouse is available for sale beginning Saturday.

    See the listing here:

     

    jbrown@detroitnews.com

     

     

     

     

     

     

