MI Dream Home: Westin Book Cadillac penthouse is three stories high
With an asking price of $4.9 million, it may very well be one of Detroit's most expensive single-family listings to ever hit the market, but this three-bedroom, three-bathroom penthouse sits high atop the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel. It has a 360-degree panoramic view with few obstructions and offers details of tops of buildings in the downtown area that are seldom seen.
Designed by Louis Kamper, the 5,143-square-foot Neo-Renaissance penthouse, built in 1924, was completely renovated in 2017 by its current owner.
The space features many luxuries throughout, including a first floor made of Carrara marble and hardwood for the second and third floors.
Jerome Huez, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Loft Warehouse, said, "It mixes modern materials and carefully chosen antique pieces from the art deco period. The foyer is three stories high and opens under soaring ceilings and walls of windows, featuring the best views of the Detroit skyline and river. It comes with two private parking spaces, and access to luxury Westin amenities such as private concierge, valet parking, indoor heated pool, fitness center, etc."
The penthouse is available for sale beginning Saturday.
See the listing here:
